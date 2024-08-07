Tropical Storm Debby: Free sandbags available in Prince George's Co. to help prevent flooding

Residents in the region are bracing for the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby, with some cities and counties distributing sandbags to help prevent flooding inside homes.

Starting Thursday at 8 a.m., residents throughout Prince George's County can stop at one of three facilities to pick up sandbags.

The distribution locations are in Brandywine, Beltsville, and Forestville.

At the Forestville location on Darcy Road, neighbors are preparing to arrive early.

"It’s nice to be giving stuff like that out for free for everybody," said Tina Davison, a Forestville resident.

Davison noted she wasn't aware of the free sandbags but plans to be in line, especially after hearing about the expected heavy rain and potential flooding.

The Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation has made 10,000 sandbags available for residents living in flood-prone areas as well as low to medium-density housing areas.

"We could use some to stop the water from going down to the carport and flooding down all the way down to the end," Davison added.

Over in Northern Virginia, Alexandria city leaders are also giving away hundreds of sandbags.

Betty Guttmann stopped by the Quaker Lane pick-up location, saying, "I’m just trying to be cautious about getting some sand to prevent flooding in my cellar."

Stacey Smalls, Deputy Director of the Prince George’s County Public Works and Transportation Department, emphasized the importance of residents taking preventive measures.

"If you notice you have a storm drain on your property, make sure there is no debris in the drain. Make sure your gutter is clean. And if you have downspouts going towards your home, make sure it’s pointed away from it and discharging that water away from your home," Smalls said.

Smalls also mentioned that crews are preparing to work 12-hour shifts starting Thursday through Saturday, with a 24-hour dispatch available for reporting downed trees and debris.

Sandbag pickup in Prince George's County begins at 8 a.m. Thursday and runs until 3 p.m. Residents can receive up to 10 sandbags per household at one of the three locations and must show some form of ID.