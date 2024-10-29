Free safety gear for cyclists and walkers in Virginia ahead of daylight saving time end

Bike Arlington and Walk Arlington are helping keep bicyclists and walkers safe after sunset as daylight saving time ends.

The groups are distributing free bike lights, reflective vests, and other safety gear during their Lighten Up, Arlington! events.

The events are scheduled for:

-Tuesday, October 29, from 4-6 PM at Custis Trail, near the Bikeometer bike counter (Langston Blvd & N. Lynn St.)

-Wednesday, October 30, from 4-6 PM at National Landing Water Park, near Mount Vernon Trail (1601 Crystal Drive)

-Friday, November 1, from 4-6 PM at Columbia Pike, Washington & Old Dominion Trail

No registration is required. More information is available online at bikearlington.com and walkarlington.com.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time next Sunday, Nov. 3. Remember to set your clock back an hour before bed. Standard time will last until March 9 when we "spring forward" to daylight saving time.

The spring time change can disrupt your body clock, with darker mornings and lighter evenings making it harder to fall asleep. Studies show an increase in heart attacks and strokes following the March time change.

To prepare, some people adjust their bedtimes gradually before the change. Getting more sunlight can also help reset your circadian rhythm for better sleep.