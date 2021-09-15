Fredericksburg woman charged in gruesome wrong-way drunk driving crash that killed a 14-year-old

Virginia State Police say a Fredericksburg woman was drunk and driving the wrong way when she crashed head on with a vehicle on I-95 in Spotsylvania County last week, killing a 14-year-old girl and severely injuring several other people.

READ MORE: Virginia trio faces more than 80 charges in corpse defilement, murder investigation

Troopers charged 27-year-old Taylor Andujar with one felony count of DUI manslaughter, two felony counts of DUI maiming, two felony counts of maiming in the second degree and one misdemeanor count of DUI.

Investigators say Andujar was driving north in the southbound lane on Sept. 9 around 2:55 a.m. when her 2021 Toyota Sequoia collided with a 2020 GMC Yukon.

READ MORE: 2 Fredericksburg-area schools shift to virtual learning after COVID-19 outbreaks

Andujar suffered what Troopers described as "minor injuries."

The GMC’s driver suffered serious injuries – and the 14-year-old died on her way to the hospital.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Another juvenile passenger and three adults all suffered injuries that Troopers described as life threatening.

Advertisement

Andujar has since been taken to a local jail, where she’s being held without bond.

