Fredericksburg pushes for statewide renaming of Jefferson Davis Highway
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - The city of Fredericksburg is pushing for the statewide renaming of Jefferson Davis Highway.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
During a meeting Tuesday night, the Fredericksburg City Council adopted a resolution to urge the Virginia General Assembly to remove the name of the Confederate president from U.S. Route 1.
A General Assembly special session is planned for August.
City officials say they want the highway replaced "with a name that promotes our shared values of unity, equality and a commitment to a better future for all Americans."