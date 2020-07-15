Expand / Collapse search

Fredericksburg pushes for statewide renaming of Jefferson Davis Highway

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - The city of Fredericksburg is pushing for the statewide renaming of Jefferson Davis Highway.

During a meeting Tuesday night, the Fredericksburg City Council adopted a resolution to urge the Virginia General Assembly to remove the name of the Confederate president from U.S. Route 1.

A General Assembly special session is planned for August.

City officials say they want the highway replaced "with a name that promotes our shared values of unity, equality and a commitment to a better future for all Americans."