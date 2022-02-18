Fredericksburg City Public Schools to end mask mandate in March

Fredericksburg City Public Schools (FCPS) has announced that students will no longer be required to wear masks in FCPS buildings beginning March 1.

The school district released a statement Friday saying it "will continue to strongly encourage mask wearing as a key strategy" in its efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in schools and throughout the Fredericksburg City community.

RELATED: Virginia Gov. Youngkin signs bill providing parental opt-out from school mask mandates

"Please know that in making this transition, we will focus on maintaining a positive and welcoming learning environment in which students feel comfortable wearing a mask if they choose to do so," the statement reads. "No student will be required to provide any reason and students will not suffer any consequence as a result of the parental decision."

Advertisement

Students will still need to wear masks on school buses and in Head Start programs; plus FCPS staff will continue to wear masks in buildings per Virginia Department of Labor and Industry (DOLI) standards.