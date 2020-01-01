Frederick shooting suspect charged; police say incident may have been an accident

article

Frederick Police have charged a 19-year-old in connection with a New Year's Day shooting on Fieldpointe Boulevard.

According to police, the victim – who has not been identified – was shot multiple times.

The victim was initially taken to the hospital in a condition that police described as "critical," however he's since been released.

Investigators believe the victim and the suspect know each other, and that the shooting may have been accidental.

Police charged Marcus Lequell Boone with second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm within city limits, possession of a firearm by a minor, and altering physical evidence.