Frederick police officer charged with solicitation, possession of child pornography

The Brief A Frederick police officer has been arrested for solicitation and possession of child pornography. He faces four charges following an investigation by Pennsylvania State Police. The officer has been relieved of his duties and his police powers have been suspended as the investigation continues.



A Frederick police officer was charged with soliciting child pornography earlier this week.

What we know:

According to Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando, Corporal James Dodson has been charged with several counts of sex crimes against children following an investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

Dodson has been charged with the following:

Two counts of Solicitation of a Minor

One count of Possession of Child Pornography

One count of Criminal Use of a Communication Facility

Upon learning of the allegations, Frederick Police relieved Dodson of duty, suspended his police powers, secured his badge, weapon, and department vehicle, and notified the relevant outside agencies.

Dig deeper:

The charges stem from a lengthy investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.

After another Frederick Police Department officer became aware of Dodson's alleged criminal misconduct, they immediately reported this to command staff.

Because the alleged conduct occurred in Pennsylvania, FPD referred the matter to the Pennsylvania State Police, who have since led the criminal investigation.

What's next:

The Frederick Police Department also sought an internal administrative investigation and is working with the Montgomery County Police to complete that independent review, which remains ongoing.

The Frederick Police Department will share additional information as appropriate once that process is complete.

A press conference will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, outside FPD headquarters, to further address the matter.