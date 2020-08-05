Frederick police investigating death of woman found near Rock Creek as a homicide

article

Frederick police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found near Rock Creek at Waverley Drive last week as a homicide.

Investigators have not released details on how 37-year-old Kelly Meadows Serra was killed, nor have they indicated whether they are releasing any suspect information.

Police believe the June 29 incident was isolated.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (301) 600-2102.

The primary investigator – Detective Wolfe – can be reached at (240) 549-4450.

