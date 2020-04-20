Maryland teen charged in mother’s stabbing death

article

A Frederick teen has been charged in connection with his mother’s stabbing death on Sunday, police have confirmed.

David Frederick Miner, 19, was taken into custody after police found Samantha Annette Miner, 45, suffering from stab wounds in the 100 block of Deerfield Place in the city of Frederick.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Emergency personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Watch live on your mobile device

They’ve charged him with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault, and resisting arrest.

Advertisement

According to police, Miner initially cooperated with them, but resisted when they tried to put him in handcuffs.

Police are still trying to determine what led to the homicide at the home.

They say no one else was home at the time of the incident.

