Frederick pediatrician gets 1 year in jail for sexually assaulting an underage patient

article

A Frederick pediatrician was sentenced to one year in jail after being convicted of sex crimes involving an underage patient.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Ernesto Torres, 69, was sentenced on Monday after being convicted in November of second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense.

The maximum penalty for such a conviction is one year.

The victim was a lifelong patient of Torres, prosecutors said.

