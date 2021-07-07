Frederick pediatrician charged with 98 counts of sex crimes ‘not competent to stand trial,' judge says

article

A Frederick pediatrician charged with nearly 100 sex crimes involving 19 juvenile victims has been ruled "incompetent to stand trial" due to delusions that include belief in an "Evil Black Witch."

Circuit Court Judge Julie Stevenson Solt released her decision on Tuesday.

Ernesto Cesar Torres, 70, had previously been convicted of second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense involving a lifelong female patient when he was charged with 98 counts of sex crimes involving underage victims in December 2019.

A hearing regarding Torres’ competency was held in June.

The state’s expert psychiatrist, Dr. Danielle Robinson, had concluded that he was competent, but the defense’s psychiatrist, Dr. Christiane Tellefsen disagreed.

The judge ordered that Torres remain at an appropriate hospital under the supervision of the department of health.

Another competency review will be held in a few months, and additional reviews will follow on an annual basis.

"It’s very frustrating that these countless victims won’t be able to confront the Defendant and have their day in court. It often provides some closure and assists in the healing process. With this ruling, that avenue is closed. We still feel strongly that he is competent and fully understands the abuse that he inflicted," State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said.

