Frederick, MD tanker explosion leaves 1 dead; Shuts down part of US-15

One person is dead after a major crash and tanker explosion in Frederick County Saturday that sent a large plume of smoke in the air and caused back-ups on US Route 15.

According to Maryland Department of Transportation officials, the crash happened on US Route 15 Rosemont Avenue near Schley Avenue in Frederick.

Frederick County Fire Officials confirmed that a tanker truck involved in the crash exploded at the scene.

Maryland State Police later confirmed that the driver of the tanker truck died as a result of the crash.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

No other injuries or deaths have been reported.

Police also said that several vehicles and homes in the area suffered damage as a result of the flames.

As a result, all lanes of US 15 between Rt 50 and 7th Street are shut down.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (PHOTO: Chris Olson @COlson2848)

Officials say the road will be closed for an extended period.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

According to FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci the smoke plume got to about 3,600 feet and was spotted on weather radar traveling east away from Frederick along I-70.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.