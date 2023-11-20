Frederick man charged with attempting to kill his girlfriend by strangling, stabbing her. police say

A Frederick man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he tried to kill his girlfriend by stabbing and strangling her.

Just after midnight on Saturday, Nov. 18, police responded to Frederick Health Hospital where a woman who had suffered a serious assault was being treated.

Police say the 19-year-old victim had a stab wound to her support torso and had been strangled at some point by her boyfriend, identified as 21-year-old Elmer Yovani Alvarado Sanchez at a home in the 1200 Block of Alban Ct. in Frederick.

Additional officers responded to the residence on Alban Ct. and took Alvarado Sanchez into custody.

Police found evidence of the assault at the scene and additional witnesses were interviewed. Officers also learned of death threats made by Alvarado Sanchez to his victim shortly before the attack.

Alvarado Sanchez was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center and charged with numerous offenses, including first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

The victim was treated for her injuries and released from the hospital Saturday evening

