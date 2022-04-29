Frederick man arrested on 20 child pornography charges

article

A Frederick man has been arrested on 20 counts of child pornography charges, according to the sheriff's office.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office executed a search and seizure warrant on April 27 around 8 a.m. at the 1400 block of Wheyfield Drive on child pornography suspect Torez Weedon, 36.

Investigations revealed Weedon had downloaded numerous images and videos depicting Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), child exploitation and/or pornographic in nature.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) defines CSAM as the sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

Deputies took Weedon into custody, without incident, and charged him with 10 counts of child pornography with intent to promote and distribute and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Weedon is currently held, without bond, at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.