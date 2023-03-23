Frederick County Sheriff’s deputy charged with child abuse, assault involving 5-year-old: officials

A Frederick County Sheriff’s deputy has been suspended after he was charged with child abuse in connection with an alleged assault involving a 5-year-old.

Authorities say Deputy 1st Class Allan Mandujano, 29, of Jefferson, Maryland was arrested Wednesday.

Investigators say the alleged act of abuse happened on March 21.

Allan Mandujano (Frederick County Sheriff’s Office)

Mandujano faces second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault charges. He is currently suspended without pay.

He joined the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in 2021.