Frederick County police seeking public's help searching for missing senior with dementia

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in their search for a 79-year-old missing Jefferson resident who suffers from dementia.

Anthony Joseph Walker was last seen on Bedford Drive in Jefferson around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Walker is approximately 6-foot tall and weighs 200 pounds with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray Maryland sweatshirt, khaki pants, Teva sandals and dark socks.

Walker is also hard of hearing.

If you have any information on Walker's whereabouts, contact the Frederick County Sheriff's Office by clicking here or calling 301-600-2071.