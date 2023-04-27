Frederick County man faces 10 counts of child pornography possession

A Frederick County man is facing multiple charges of possession of child pornography, authorities say.

Detectives say 34-year-old Carlos Javier Guzman Cruz was taken into custody without incident Tuesday in the 10300 block of Quillback Street in New Market.

The investigation into Cruz began after detectives received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August 2022.

Investigators say Cruz downloaded numerous images and videos depicting child sexual abuse.

He is facing 10 counts of possession of child pornography.