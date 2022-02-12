Frederick County lifts mask requirement due to decreasing COVID-19 cases

Frederick County announced Saturday it is dropping its mask requirement, due to decreasing COVID-19 case numbers.

The lifting of the mask regulation is effective immediately.

The Board of Health says they made the decision because the county's case rate has fallen below 20 per 100,000 people.

The regulation, which was put in place in December, required everyone over the age of five to wear a mask in indoor public settings.

The County Board of Health also added in the announcement, it is encouraging residents to continue taking steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19, like getting vaccinated and boosted, avoiding crowds, keeping your distance, washing your hands, and getting tested when needed.