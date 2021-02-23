Frederick County eases COVID-19 restrictions on dining

Frederick County eased restrictions on indoor dining this week after improved COVID-19 metrics paved the way.

Frederick County officials allowed new restrictions to expire Monday evening, restoring indoor dining to 50 percent capacity, with the minimum separation of tables by six feet and a maximum allowance of six seated individuals per table.

On Monday night, an executive order implementing more stringent restrictions expired.

In addition, masks are still required – except when eating and drinking – and patrons won’t be able to gather at the bar.

Restaurants and bars have been profoundly impacted by the coronavirus, and the restrictions it prompted.

As of December, some 17 percent of U.S. restaurants closed, citing the pandemic as the No. 1 culprit, according to Business Insider.

Frederick County is currently bellowed the threshold for a so-called "red zone" jurisdiction, with a positivity rate of 4.6 percent.



