Frederick County detention center gets new gym floor

For the first time since the Frederick County Adult Detention Center opened over 37 years ago, Frederick County Facility Maintenance technicians and contractors replaced the gym floor in the detention center.

"The completion of this floor allows the inmates to have a safe, indoor environment for when they are allowed recreation time and outside weather conditions are unfavorable," said Lt. Steven Jamison, FCADC Fiscal Services commander.

The replacement of this gym floor, which has been out of service for over a year, since June 2020, includes:

- Removal of older tile flooring that was becoming a safety hazard

- Floor preparation

- Installation of a new cushioned, vinyl floor

- Line painting for basketball and other sports

Those detained at FDAC typically receive one hour of recreation time per day. They have access to an indoor court, and an outdoor basketball court, and a recreation area. In June 2020, the average number of inhabitants at the prison was approximately 260, with 230 males and 30 females.

