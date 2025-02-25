Frederick Co. elementary school employee arrested for allegedly being drunk on campus

The Brief A Frederick County Public Schools employee was arrested for allegedly being drunk at an elementary school. Police were called to Evendale Elementary School on Monday for a report of a possible intoxicated adult. Following an investigation, the staff member was taken into custody and charged with being drunk in public.



An elementary school employee in Frederick, Va. was arrested Tuesday for allegedly being drunk on school grounds.

Officers responded to Evendale Elementary School on Monday for a report of a possible intoxicated adult.

When police arrived, they found a woman who had the smell of alcohol coming from her person and appeared to be unsteady on her feet.

After further investigation and attempting to interview the woman, police took her into custody and she was charged with being drunk in public — a Class 4 Misdemeanor with a maximum fine of $250.

No additional information on the staff member or her exact position has been released at this time but Frederick County Public Schools says the suspect and additional staff members have been placed on leave as the investigation continues.

Parents Notified

The Letter:

Dear Evendale Elementary School Families,

Earlier today, administrators at Evendale Elementary School dealt with an isolated incident that resulted in the removal of a staff member from the classroom. As a result of this incident, additional staff have been placed on administrative leave while this incident is fully investigated. I am unable to provide any additional details at this time due to this being an active investigation.

We understand news of this nature is concerning to our families and staff. We want to reassure you that the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority. The division has arranged to provide all necessary staffing coverage at Evendale Elementary School during the duration of the investigation.

Do not hesitate to contact Jennifer Muldowney, FCPS Senior Director of Elementary Leadership, should you have additional questions or concerns regarding this matter. Ms. Muldowney can be reached at 540-409-7702.

Sincerely,

Dr. George C. Hummer

Superintendent of Schools