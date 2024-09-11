Frankie Beverly R&B soul legend has died

Frankie Beverly, legendary soul singer and frontman for the soul band Maze, has died. He was 77 years old.

His family shared a post on Instagram sharing the devesting news on Wednesday morning. The family has not released any details about his death and are asking for privacy and understanding during their period of healing. According to the post, Beverly, whose real name is Howard Stanley Beverly, passed away on Sept. 10.

Related article

"Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience. During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way. This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 22: Frankie Beverly performs during Frankie Beverly & Maze Farewell Tour at State Farm Arena on March 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The legendary frontman recently performed for the final time in June 2024 in front of thousands of devoted fans in Washington, D.C. During his performance, the nation’s capital took some time to give the legend his flowers, literally and figuratively.

Latoya Foster, Director of D.C.’s Office of Cable TV, Film, Music and Entertainment, proclaimed June 14th "Frankie Beverly and Maze Day" in Washington, D.C. on behalf of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Immediately after, legendary D.C. radio and television host Donnie Simpson handed flowers to Beverly and addressed the crowd.