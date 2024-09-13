Francine remnants bring Friday the 13th clouds to DC region

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says the remnants of what was Hurricane Francine will bring cloud coverage to the Washington, D.C. area, creating a gloomy start to Friday the 13th.

Taylor says circulation and tropical characteristics associated with Francine can still be observed after weakening since striking Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane earlier this week.

While it looks threatening, the D.C. region will not see any effects from the storm in terms of precipitation. Taylor says the storm system will, however, bring cloud coverage and patchy fog to the area.

Friday morning begins with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees and a touch of humidity. We should reach a warm 84 degrees later this afternoon with some sunshine through the clouds.

Even though the day will not be completely sunny, it will remain dry. Evening temperatures will drop to the upper-60s, making it a pleasant night for outdoor activities. The weekend is also expected to be dry, with temperatures returning to the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine.

Looking ahead to next week, the weather remains dry through Monday. However, a potential tropical wave forming off the Carolinas could bring much-needed rainfall by midweek. Showers are expected to begin on Tuesday, with the heaviest rain likely on Wednesday, and possibly continuing into Thursday.

