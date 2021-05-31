Fox pups thrive on Maryland’s Kent Island

Yelps and yaps from young fox pups let you know that springtime has arrived on Maryland's Eastern Shore.

Wildlife photographer Konstantine 'Gus' Mamalis tracked these fox cubs down over the spring months in the Kent Island area of Queen Anne's County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Fox pup (Konstantine Mamalis / @konstantinephotos)

Mamalis says the litter of fox pups was five strong – but only two showed their faces. Foxes can be found all across North America and will tend to thrive in open fields and wetlands like those found in parts of Maryland.

SEARCH FOR ELUSIVE SNOWY OWL TAKES WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHER TO MARYLAND'S ASSATEAGUE ISLAND

Fox pups (Konstantine Mamalis / @konstantinephotos)

Mamalis said that the conditions of the day made him feel optimistic about capturing some good shots of the foxes. "Shooting into the sun can give way to some beautiful light and colors," he said. "I tried to get as low as possible to make way for some great out of focus visuals and to get as much sun glow into the frame."

Sightings of the young pups hopefully means many more foxes will roam the Eastern Shore for generations to come.

FIND MORE OF KONSTANTINE'S WILDLIFE PHOTOS ON INSTAGRAM

Fox pups (Konstantine Mamalis / @konstantinephotos)

Fox pup (Konstantine Mamalis / @konstantinephotos)

Fox pup (Konstantine Mamalis / @konstantinephotos)

Fox pups (Konstantine Mamalis / @konstantinephotos)

Fox pup (Konstantine Mamalis / @konstantinephotos)

Advertisement