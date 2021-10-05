FOX 5's Jeannette Reyes named one of Washingtonian's DC TikTok Stars

While FOX 5's Jeannette Reyes has been making moves as a morning anchor on your TV screen ever since she joined our team in 2020, she's also been making moves on the small screen, becoming a TikTok phenomenon with more than 1 million followers. And now, she's being recognized for it by notable D.C. peers.

Jeannette was recently featured in the Washingtonian's list of the top nine TikTok Stars of Washington.

The article remarks on Jeannette's TikTok success, explaining how she first went viral by posting her "News Anchor Voice" content in which she carried on conversations with friends and family using the same tone and inflection when speaking that she would on air.

The TikTok trend was so popular, it was even picked up by Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show, who said she'd love to do a segment with Jeannette in the future.

Since then, Jeannette has gone viral many more times for bits such as using her "Anchor Voice" to trick phone scammers and showing off her heatless curls routine.

Most recently, she garnered attention for her comments on her natural hair and wearing it on TV. After countless views, comments and encouraging messages, Jeannette wore her hair naturally on air for the first time and opened up candidly about her hair journey.

The Washingtonian article also featured creators such as Dave Jorgenson who runs the TikTok account for The Washington Post and Anela Malik, a.k.a. @feedthemalik, who went viral for highlighting Black-owned restaurants in the DMV.

To catch up on all of Jeannette's TikToks, click here.