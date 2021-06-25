Jeanette Reyes turns tables on phone scammer

Now that's how you deal with a scammer!

FOX 5's Jeannette Reyes pulled out her 'anchor voice' to turn the tables on a would-be swindler.

Jeannette says she recently got a call from a phone spammer who said she would be arrested if she didn't pay an outstanding balance in her name of over $2,700.

Of course this was all a lie -- and Jeannette knew it! Right away she came up with a plan to deal with the fraudster.

When the scammer asked for her credit card number -- she gave it to him -- in her best 'anchor voice!'

"3..2..1…good evening, we are live on television right now with an investigation into scam callers. We have the FBI on the line. They are tracking this phone number as we speak. Sir, what is your full name again?"

The scammers reply? Three beeps as he hung up the phone!

The Federal Trade Commission says scams are common and scammers will use just about any method possible -- including phone, text or email -- to try and get their hands on your money.

The FTC say scammers often threaten to arrest you -- like in Jeannette's case -- sue you, take away your driver's or business license, or deport you! They might say your computer is about to be corrupted!

You can avoid a scam by doing what Jeannette did -- resisting the pressure to act immediately and never giving anyone your personal or financial information!

Here are some more tips from the FTC for dealing with scammers.