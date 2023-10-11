FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart to speak at TedX conference

Our very own Gwen Tolbart will be a speaker at the 2023 TedXUStreetWomen's Conference next month.

The event, which will take place on November 6 at the University of the District of Columbia, will feature eleven women speaking on how to "be better."

This past summer, Tolbart was inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame.

Her broadcast career began in her hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada as Host/Co-Producer of a Cable news magazine show. Throughout her broadcasting career she has earned a Weather Team Emmy, five Emmy nominations, three Associated Press awards., and many more recognitions for her outstanding work.

With a true passion for community service, Tolbart has actively been of service to a number of community programs in both Canada and the USA.

In 2016, she received a distinguished recognition: President Obama’s "Lifetime Achievement Award for Community Service."