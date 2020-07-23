MANASSAS, Va. - The coronavirus pandemic is making us change the way we do one of our favorite summer traditions -- FOX 5 ZIP TRIPS!
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
This Friday -- we're taking a look back at some of our favorite FOX 5 Zip Trip memories from our 2015 visit to Manassas! The historic northern Virginia community is steeped in tradition and is located just about an hour outside of Washington, D.C..
Fox 5 Zip Trip Flashback Friday
Check out the videos and relive the fun we had during our visit to Manassas on this FOX 5 Zip Trip Flashback Friday!
You can check out more of our FOX 5 Zip Trip fun!
FOX 5 Zip Trip: Taste of Manassas
FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy visits the Crossroads Tabletop Tavern – where you can game while you dine.
If you were out-and-about during our past FOX 5 ZIP TRIPS -- and took photos of the fun -- post them online using #FOX5ZipTrip.
FOX 5 Zip Trip Manassas: Hometown Team
FOX 5 features Brentwood District High School as its Hometown Team.
Zip Trip Manassas: Junior Reporter
Junior Reporter Brooke Mattick talks to FOX 5.
FOX 5 Zip Trip Manassas: Hometown Hero
Hometown Hero Prince William Medical Center Hospitalist Specialist Chris Heaton talks to FOX 5.
Zip Trip Flashback: Manassas couple ties the knot on FOX 5
We take a little trip down memory lane, when a couple married on FOX 5.
Taste of Manassas: The Philadelphia Tavern
If you're looking for somewhere to eat in Manassas, check out the Philadelphia Tavern.
FOX 5 Zip Trip Manassas: First Responder Friday
FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy talks to Manassas first responders about their experiences in the era of COVID-19.
FOX 5 Zip Trip Manassas: On the Market
Find out what kind of housing is available in Manassas.
Zip Trip: The Talk of the Town in Manassas
Vice Mayor Pamela Sebesky explains why you would love Manassas.
Zip Trip Flashback: Five things you have to see in Manassas
Five years ago, FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes took a look at five must-stops in Manassas.
FOX 5 Zip Trip Flashback: Manassas
Five years ago, FOX 5 took a Zip Trip to Manassas and meteorologist Tucker Barnes got a first-hand taste of what it's like for a firefighter to gear up.
Zip Trip Manassas: Taste of Manassas
Check out Katerina's Greek Cuisine for a Taste of Manassas.