Expand / Collapse search

FOX 5 Zip Trip Flashback: Manassas

Published 
Zip Trip
FOX 5 DC

MANASSAS, Va. - The coronavirus pandemic is making us change the way we do one of our favorite summer traditions -- FOX 5 ZIP TRIPS!

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

This Friday -- we're taking a look back at some of our favorite FOX 5 Zip Trip memories from our 2015 visit to Manassas! The historic northern Virginia community is steeped in tradition and is located just about an hour outside of Washington, D.C..

Fox 5 Zip Trip Flashback Friday

Check out the videos and relive the fun we had during our visit to Manassas on this FOX 5 Zip Trip Flashback Friday!

You can check out more of our FOX 5 Zip Trip fun!

FOX 5 Zip Trip: Taste of Manassas

FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy visits the Crossroads Tabletop Tavern – where you can game while you dine.

If you were out-and-about during our past FOX 5 ZIP TRIPS -- and took photos of the fun -- post them online using #FOX5ZipTrip.

FOX 5 Zip Trip Manassas: Hometown Team

FOX 5 features Brentwood District High School as its Hometown Team.

Zip Trip Manassas: Junior Reporter

Junior Reporter Brooke Mattick talks to FOX 5.

FOX 5 Zip Trip Manassas: Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero Prince William Medical Center Hospitalist Specialist Chris Heaton talks to FOX 5.

Zip Trip Flashback: Manassas couple ties the knot on FOX 5

We take a little trip down memory lane, when a couple married on FOX 5.

Taste of Manassas: The Philadelphia Tavern

If you're looking for somewhere to eat in Manassas, check out the Philadelphia Tavern.

FOX 5 Zip Trip Manassas: First Responder Friday

FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy talks to Manassas first responders about their experiences in the era of COVID-19.

FOX 5 Zip Trip Manassas: On the Market

Find out what kind of housing is available in Manassas.

Zip Trip: The Talk of the Town in Manassas

Vice Mayor Pamela Sebesky explains why you would love Manassas.

Zip Trip Flashback: Five things you have to see in Manassas

Five years ago, FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes took a look at five must-stops in Manassas.

FOX 5 Zip Trip Flashback: Manassas

Five years ago, FOX 5 took a Zip Trip to Manassas and meteorologist Tucker Barnes got a first-hand taste of what it's like for a firefighter to gear up.

Zip Trip Manassas: Taste of Manassas

Check out Katerina's Greek Cuisine for a Taste of Manassas.