FOX 5 welcomes Jennifer Delgado as weekend evening meteorologist

FOX 5 is excited to welcome Jennifer Delgado as its newest member of the team!

Delgado will join our weather team as weekend evening meteorologist. She will also serve as a reporter for various weekday newscasts.

Most recently, Delgado served as a freelance meteorologist for FOX’s WAGA in Atlanta, and before that, WXIA in Atlanta. Previously, she spent three years as a meteorologist for The Weather Channel in Atlanta.

Earlier, DelGado was meteorologist for CNN International in Atlanta from 2008-13. She began her career as a morning and noon meteorologist for WTVR in Richmond.

Delgado is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, the American Meteorology Society, and the National Weather Association.

