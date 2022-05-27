FOX 5 team wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for 'Siege on Democracy' podcast

The team behind FOX 5's podcast "Siege on Democracy" podcast has won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for their hard work and powerful reporting.

FOX 5's Siege on Democracy Podcast

Congratulations to Lindsay Watts, Mia Rosas and Van Applegate for their dedication and success!

The Siege On Democracy podcast focuses on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with interviews and information from experts, witnesses and more.

There will be an event in October to recognize the 12 honorees.

Advertisement

Check out the Siege on Democracy podcast here.