FOX 5 presents the ‘Race to Equality’ series

Injustice is sparking outrage across the country – and a call for change.

The deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and Breonna Taylor in Lousiville have forced the nation to confront race and inequality.

FOX 5 recognizes that the time for change is now – and it starts right here, beyond the talk. We’re launching a new series looking at what’s next in the Race to Equality.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

In the days to come, FOX 5 will bring you stories that take a deeper look.

We’ll be listening to the people who are at the center of things – and, most importantly, listening to you.

Sign up for FOX 5 emails

Advertisement

We’re inviting people to present us with topics we can discuss, and what you see working in your communities.

To reach us, just Tweet using the hashtag #GoodDayDC.