FOX 5 presents the ‘Race to Equality’ series
WASHINGTON - Injustice is sparking outrage across the country – and a call for change.
The deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and Breonna Taylor in Lousiville have forced the nation to confront race and inequality.
FOX 5 recognizes that the time for change is now – and it starts right here, beyond the talk. We’re launching a new series looking at what’s next in the Race to Equality.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
In the days to come, FOX 5 will bring you stories that take a deeper look.
We’ll be listening to the people who are at the center of things – and, most importantly, listening to you.
Advertisement
We’re inviting people to present us with topics we can discuss, and what you see working in your communities.
To reach us, just Tweet using the hashtag #GoodDayDC.