FOX 5 legend Sue Palka leads Gaithersburg's Labor Day Parade
FOX 5's Sue Palka was honored as the Grand Marshall of the 84th annual Labor Day Parade in Gaithersburg!
This is the first parade for Gaithersburg since it took a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event featured marching bands, dancers and community groups - in addition to Sue of course, who had a chance to catch up with her FOX 5 fans.
Sue Palka retired in March after 36 years on the air as chief meteorologist - but will continue to contribute to FOX 5 DC in the future. Sue told us that she had a wonderful summer and that a new granddaughter, Allegra Josephine, joined the family on August 9th. Sue has been spending a lot of her summer in San Diego but was happy to spend Labor Day in Gaithersburg, where she has lived for 27 years.