FOX 5 DC welcomes Shomari Stone as Reporter and Anchor

We're so excited here at FOX 5 DC to welcome Shomari Stone to the #1 news team in the DMV as a reporter and anchor beginning May 1st!

"I’ve always respected Shomari’s skills as a reporter for our competition, but now he’s finally where I always envisioned him, on our team! He has already earned the viewers’ trust through his years dedicated to helping the DMV community, holding local leaders accountable, and breaking impactful stories" said our VP and News Director Paul McGonagle.

"The DMV is my home. Growing up, I spent summers here with my father and even graduated from St. John’s College High School. It is an honor to join this great team where I can bring viewers closer to the news stories by making my reports memorable, interesting, and informative" said Stone.

Shomari comes to FOX 5 after most recently being a correspondent for CNBC's The News With Shepard Smith. Prior to that, he worked for WRC-TV in Washington, D.C. and also was a reporter for KOMO in Seattle, WA; WFOR in Miami, FL and WINK in Fort Myers, FL.