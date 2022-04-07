FOX 5 DC reporter hilariously interrupted by screaming boy

A hilarious interaction caught on camera between a FOX 5 DC reporter and a young boy has the internet laughing!

FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter was reporting on a story in College Park, Maryland Wednesday night when a young boy walked behind her and let out a wild scream.

Jacqueline was recording video at the time – and wasn't live like we think the young boy thought.

Without missing a beat – she turned, looked at the boy, and broke the news. "We're not live," she told him. The smile left his face and he slipped away – stunned and surprised.

Jacqueline got right back to business – all in a day's work on the streets of D.C.!