FOX 5 DC launches new digital streaming show FOX 5 Live Zone

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
FOX 5 Live Zone
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - FOX 5 DC is launching a brand-new digital streaming show hosted by longtime D.C. radio personality Guy Lambert. 

FOX 5 Live Zone launches January 29 on FOX Local and on fox5dc.com/live. The show will stream Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

FOX 5 launches new digital streaming show

FOX 5 Live Zone is available on FOX Local, fox5dc.com, Tubi and more from 1pm to 3pm.

On FOX 5 Live Zone, Guy Lambert will steer viewers to local breaking news, news conferences and other unplanned events in the D.C. area. The show is live and unscripted and focused on what's happening right now in the DMV. 

"The great thing about FOX 5 Live Zone is that no two shows will look alike.  Every day will be different.  You have to keep watching, because you never know what will happen," said news director Paul McGonagle. 

