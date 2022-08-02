Expand / Collapse search

FOX 5 Cares: School Spirit Campaign

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Raising funds for neighborhood schools

WASHINGTON - FOX 5 DC Cares is partnering with the Safeway Foundation and the Washington Commanders to raise funds for neighborhood schools!

For the entire month of August customers can donate at Safeway check stands – and the money goes directly to the schools in the store's neighborhood.

FOX 5's Erin Como is helping kick-off the campaign with former Washington Commander Santana Moss!

