Four men hospitalized following shooting on MLK Ave.

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Four men have been shot on MLK Ave and Malcolm X in Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon on MLK Jr. and Malcolm X Ave in Southeast D.C. 

FOX 5 has learned that four men involved in the shooting are in the hospital "conscious and breathing." 

Police say they are looking for the suspect's vehicle, described as a "black car, with an AR-15 sticking out the window." 

A second shooting in Southeast also occurred Sunday evening, less than a mile from the shooting on MLK Ave., according to police. 


 Police say the victim in that shooting is also conscious and breathing. The motive for the shooting is still unknown. 