Four men hospitalized following shooting on MLK Ave.

Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon on MLK Jr. and Malcolm X Ave in Southeast D.C.

FOX 5 has learned that four men involved in the shooting are in the hospital "conscious and breathing."

Police say they are looking for the suspect's vehicle, described as a "black car, with an AR-15 sticking out the window."

A second shooting in Southeast also occurred Sunday evening, less than a mile from the shooting on MLK Ave., according to police.



Police say the victim in that shooting is also conscious and breathing. The motive for the shooting is still unknown.