Four convenience stores robbed minutes apart in Fairfax County: police

Within one hour, four gas stations in Fairfax County were robbed. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects connected to all four robberies.

Police say that in each of the robberies on Sunday night, two suspects entered the stores, went behind the counter and stole money and merchandise.

The first robbery happened around 9:22 p.m. Sunday night at the Exxon Gas Station on Edsall Road in Lincolnia. Police say two suspects stole cigarettes from behind the counter.

At 9:33 p.m., two suspects stole money and cigarettes from the Speedway Gas Station on Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia.

At 9:39 p.m., officers responded to the Shell Gas Station on Little River Turnpike. Two suspects assaulted the clerk at the Shell station and stole cigarettes. The employee had minor injuries, according to police.

Before 9:49 p.m., two suspects tried to take cash from the register at the 3United Gas Station on Ravensworth Road in Lincolnia, but weren't able to. The pair stole some food items from the store, according to police.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The first suspect is described as skinny, about 5’11 and wearing a blue jacket and tan hoodie with black jeans. The second suspect is about 5’8 and was wearing all black. Police say the suspects were seen leaving in a gray Hyundai Elantra.

Fairfax County police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspects to contact them.



