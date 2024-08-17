Forward Party looking to make an impact on 2024 Election

The Forward Party, borne out of Andrew Yang's 2020 presidential bid, is aiming to make an impact on 2024 – at least on the local level.

In a recent appearance on "The Final 5" with host Jim Lokay, Lindsey Drath, CEO of the Forward Party, shed light on the party’s goals and potential impact on the 2024 election. As the Forward Party positions itself as a centrist alternative to the two-party system, Drath emphasized the need for a new approach to American politics.

"We're not just another third party—we're a movement," Drath said, underscoring the Forward Party’s mission to appeal to voters who feel alienated by the increasingly polarized political landscape. She noted that a growing number of Americans are dissatisfied with the major parties and are looking for a pragmatic, solutions-oriented alternative. "There’s a hunger out there for something different," she added.

When asked about the challenges of breaking through in a deeply entrenched two-party system, Drath acknowledged the hurdles but remained optimistic. "We’re realistic about the challenges, but we’re also committed to providing a voice for those who feel they don’t have one," she explained. Drath highlighted the party’s efforts to build a coalition that includes Democrats, Republicans, and independents who are frustrated with the status quo.

Discussing the Forward Party’s strategy, Drath noted that the party is focused on local and state elections as a foundation for long-term growth. "We believe in starting from the ground up. Success at the local level is key to creating the kind of change we’re advocating for," she stated.

Drath also said candidates running with a Forward designation are being asked to support things like ranked-choice voting and open primaries.

While the national party isn't endorsing candidates, state parties are free to do so: in Maryland, Forward has endorsed both Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, for the White House, while also endorsing former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan for the U.S. Senate.