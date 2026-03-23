Fort Washington Park stays closed as more explosive devices found

The Brief 5 pipe‑like devices were found and safely disabled in the park. Fort Washington Park remains closed as investigators search the area. Police are working to determine who left the devices.



Fort Washington Park remained closed Monday as investigators returned to the area where five devices resembling pipe bombs were discovered over the weekend. More explosive devices were found Monday, per officials.

What we know:

Prince George's County Bomb Squad is at Fort Washington Park after more explosive devices were found. Officials say there is no current threat to the public.

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PGFD Fire Marshal’s Office along with the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the ATF, the FBI, the and the US Park Police are investigating.

The backstory:

U.S. Park Police say officers were called just after 2:15 p.m. Sunday when a hiker reported suspicious packages in the woods.

Two devices were found initially, prompting authorities to shut down the park and call in the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS bomb squad.

During a sweep, investigators located three additional devices. All were described as pipe‑bomb‑like and were safely disabled.

No injuries were reported, but neighbors said the discovery was unsettling in a place many walk daily.

READ MORE: 5 suspicious devices found, disabled at Fort Washington Park in Maryland

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fort Washington Park stays closed as investigators search after devices resembling pipe bombs found

What you can do:

If you see a device like those pictured in this article, officials say to not touch the device, leave the area and dial 9-1-1.