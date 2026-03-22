5 suspicious devices found, disabled at Fort Washington Park in Maryland

The Brief Five suspicious devices resembling pipe bombs were found and safely disabled Sunday in Fort Washington Park, authorities said. U.S. Park Police closed the park after the initial report, and additional devices were discovered during a sweep. No injuries were reported, and the park remains closed as the investigation continues.



Authorities say five suspicious devices resembling pipe bombs were discovered and safely disabled Sunday afternoon in Fort Washington Park.

What we know:

According to the U.S. Park Police, officers responded around 2:15 p.m. to a report of two suspicious packages in a wooded area of the park. As a precaution, the park was immediately closed.

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The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department’s explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) unit responded to assist, officials said. During a sweep of the area, authorities located three additional devices in the woods, bringing the total to five.

All five devices were rendered safe, according to U.S. Park Police. No injuries have been reported.

Officials said the park will remain closed until it is fully cleared.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released.