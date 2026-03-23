The Brief 5 pipe‑like devices were found and safely disabled in the park. Fort Washington Park remains closed as investigators search the area. Police are working to determine who left the devices.



Fort Washington Park remained closed Monday as investigators returned to the area where five devices resembling pipe bombs were discovered over the weekend.

What we know:

U.S. Park Police say officers were called just after 2:15 p.m. Sunday when a hiker reported suspicious packages in the woods.

Two devices were found initially, prompting authorities to shut down the park and call in the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS bomb squad.

During a sweep, investigators located three additional devices, bringing the total to five. All were described as pipe‑bomb‑like and were safely disabled.

No injuries were reported, but neighbors said the discovery was unsettling in a place many walk daily.

READ MORE: 5 suspicious devices found, disabled at Fort Washington Park in Maryland

Police kept the park closed overnight and will continue searching the wooded area on Monday until they say the area is safe.

The investigation to determine who left the devices there is continuing.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fort Washington Park stays closed as investigators search after devices resembling pipe bombs found