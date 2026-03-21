Wanted man bear-sprayed officers after police chase ends on Alexandria interstate, police say

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The Brief Fairfax County Police arrested Rodney Johnson on Friday, March 20, after a police chase that ended on Interstate 495 in Alexandria. Officers said Johnson sprayed them with bear spray when they tried to arrest him. Police also found two children in the car.



Police in Fairfax County arrested a wanted man after a police chase that ended on an Alexandria highway Friday.

Fairfax County police chase

What we know:

The chase happened Friday afternoon, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. That's when officers said they received an alert from a license plate reader connected to a car owned by Rodney Johnson, who had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Police found Johnson on Richmond Highway in Hybla Valley, and tried to pull him over. But Johnson drove off.

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Officers from the FCPD and the Virginia State Police chased Johnson to Alexandria. The chase ended after officers executed a PIT maneuver on Johnson's car in the northbound lanes of I-495.

As officers tried to arrest Johnson, police said, he sprayed them with bear spray. Officers eventually took Johnson into custody, and he was taken to the local hospital.

Children found in car

After Johnson was arrested, police found two children in the car who were also exposed to the bear spray. Paramedics took the children to the hospital as a precaution.

Dig deeper:

Prior to Friday, Johnson was wanted for more than two dozen crimes, according to the FCPD, including multiple robbery, drug and hit-and-run charges.

After Friday's pursuit, police charged Johnson with several more crimes, including felony eluding police, felony child endangerment, assaulting officers, possession of a controlled substance and more.

Johnson is being held without bond.

What you can do:

Police are still investigating and asked anyone with information to contact the Fairfax County Police Department's Mount Vernon station at 703-360-8400.