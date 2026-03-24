Maryland dentist charged with sexually assaulting patient in his office

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The Brief A Silver Spring dentist has been charged with sexually assaulting at least two of his patients. Dr. Ermais Semaie was arrested on March 19. Another one of Semaie's patients reported him to the State Board of Dental Examiners for similar complaints, and Semaie's license was temporarily suspended.



A Maryland dentist has been charged with sexually assaulting one of his patients in his own office, officials announced this week.

Silver Spring dentist charged

What we know:

Dr. Ermais Semaie, a dentist in Silver Spring, was arrested on March 19. He's facing three counts of sexual offenses and five counts of assault.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, one of Semaie's patients reached out to officers at the beginning of March, and reported the assault.

Semaie's arrest warrant details two alleged assaults. The first was on Feb. 19. On that day, the patient reported that Semaie waited for the hygienist to leave the room, before putting his fingers in her mouth, sliding them in and out.

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The second was on Feb. 27. During that appointment, the patient brought her friend with her, according to the warrant, but Semaie convinced her friend to wait outside. That's when the woman claimed that Semaie again slid his fingers in and out of her mouth, while standing over her in the dentist's chair.

The woman reported Semaie days later. According to police, Semaie admitted to the assault on a phone call with the victim, which detectives were monitoring.

License suspended

The backstory:

During their investigation, detectives found another similar report made against Semaie in 2018. After the report, police said, Semaie's license was temporarily suspended, and he was placed on probation. There were no criminal charges filed then.

What you can do:

Because of the previous report, detectives believe that Semaie may have other victims, and asked anyone with information to contact the department at 240-773-5050.

What's next:

Ermais was released after posting bond.