Quadruple amputee cornhole player accused of murder remains behind bars

The Brief Dayton Webber, 27, a quadruple amputee, remains in custody in Virginia after his first court appearance in connection to the killing of his friend, Bradrick Wells. Investigators say Webber shot Wells during an argument inside a car, then fled to Virginia after dumping the body in Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Webber is expected to be extradited to Maryland and faces murder and assault charges, with another court appearance scheduled Friday.



A quadruple amputee in Maryland accused of shooting and killing his friend, then dumping the body and fleeing to Virginia, remains behind bars after his first court appearance Tuesday.

What we know:

Authorities identify the suspect as 27-year-old Dayton Webber, a quadruple amputee and cornhole player.

Investigators say Webber is currently in custody in Virginia.

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives say he fled there after killing his friend, 27-year-old Bradrick Wells. Charging documents state Webber fired two shots, striking Wells in the head. The two were in a vehicle with two other individuals Sunday night when an argument broke out, per officials.

Investigators say Wells' body was found early Monday morning in a residential area in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, about 15 miles from where the shooting occurred.

What they're saying:

Family members say Webber and Wells had known each other since childhood. They describe Wells as a motocross rider and car enthusiast.

"Very upsetting for the community of Southern Maryland," said Rob Lytle from Budds Creek Motocross Park.

"To hold a weapon you need two hands. The size of the weapon was a 9mm. I’m just wondering how he could do it," said neighbor Dexter Watson.

Videos posted online show Webber performing various activities, including handling firearms, despite his disabilities.

What's next:

Webber is scheduled to appear in court in Virginia on Friday morning and is expected to be extradited to Maryland to face murder and assault charges.