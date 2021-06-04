Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County under review for name change

Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia is among several U.S. army installations being considered for a name change by the Pentagon's Confederate renaming commission.

According to the MilitaryTimes.com, the commission is looking not just at locations and things named after individual Confederates – but is considering anything that was named to honor the Confederacy.

Belvoir was originally the name of a plantation on which the post now sits. It was called Fort A.A. Humphreys when it became an Army installation in 1917 and went back to Belvoir in 1935 at the request of a Virginia congressman who wanted to recognize the historical plantation, the report says.

InsideNova.com says that the plantation was owned by Lord Fairfax -- a British loyalist and slave owner.

The eight-member commission will initially focus on Department of Defense-owned installations including 10 army posts.

In a press release, retired Navy Adm. Michelle Howard, the commission chair, said the process will take time and could include hundreds of places and items.

The commission is expected to provide an initial update to the Senate and House Armed Services Committees in October of this year. The defense secretary must implement the plan by Jan. 1, 2024.