Former Wootton High School football coach charged with sexually assaulting players

A former Wootton High School football coach is facing charges for sexually assaulting two players – and Montgomery County police are concerned that there may be more victims.

Police arrested 26-year-old Christopher Papadopoulos of Thorburn Place Monday night in connection with sex crimes involving underage victims.

They say Papadopoulos worked as an assistant varsity coach from 2016 to 2020.

The sexual interaction with the players reportedly occurred beyond school property, after hours.

Police began investigating on Feb. 28.

Detectives learned that Papadopoulos sexually abused and exploited the first victim on multiple occasions. Detectives also learned that Papadopoulos sexually abused and solicited the second victim.

He faces charges including sexual abuse of a minor.

Investigators are concerned that there may be other victims.

If you can help them in their investigation, call (240) 773-5400.

