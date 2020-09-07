Former Washington Football employees urge others to participate in NFL investigation

Megan Imbert and several other unnamed former Washington Football Team employees have asked other former employees to cooperate with the NFL investigation in an open letter first published in Sports Illustrated.

Imbert worked for the team from 2006 to 2011 in the video department and went on record with allegations about the team in an August Washington Post article.

Imbert said the team was run by fear and that she saw what she believes were outtakes used in a lewd video of cheerleaders allegedly prepared for team execuitves, including owner Daniel Snyder.

"When I decided that I was gonna go on record is when I realized that this video project came out of my department and the moment that I learned that it was bigger than my experience," she said.

In the open letter published Sunday the former employees write in part, "...no matter where you ranked in the organization’s hierarchy. Even if you took part in the creation of these videos, even if you’ve already provided false statements, we implore you to find your courage, recalibrate your moral compass, and share what you know. Share the truth."

Snyder denies any knowledge of the video.

In a series, the Post spoke to dozens of employees and former employees of the team alleging a toxic work environment and sexual harassment throughout the team office.

