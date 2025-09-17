Former VP Mike Pence lands teaching role at George Mason University

article

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who served as VP during President Donald Trump's first term in office, has taken a new job at George Mason University (GMU). He will be serving as a distinguished professor of practice at the Schar School of Policy and Government.

What we know:

The role marks a new chapter for Pence, who recently concluded an unsuccessful bid for the 2024 presidential nomination.

The northern Virginia-based university said Pence will teach undergraduate courses and seminars that begin in the spring semester. Students he will be mentoring are those studying political science, law and public administration, according to the report.

Pence's political career includes serving as the governor of Indiana before becoming Donald Trump's running mate in 2016. There was a key point of divergence between Pence and Trump after the former vice president's refusal to overturn the 2020 election results. This led to him being viewed as a "traitor" by some Trump loyalists.

His 2024 presidential campaign, which ran on a traditional conservative platform, struggled in the polls and with fundraising, leading him to suspend his bid just four and a half months after announcing it.