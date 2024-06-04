Former Virginia teacher and youth church employee arrested on child pornography charges

article

A former math teacher and church youth counselor has been charged with sex crimes involving children, Virginia authorities say.

Daniel Brian Fleming, 31, was arrested for multiple child-related offenses in Spotsylvania County, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Fleming first came to the attention of the Chesapeake Police Department in Virginia back in January of this year after investigators found that he was involved in multiple crimes involving children.

According to detectives, Fleming was a former employee at a private school in Chesapeake and was widely involved in the youth ministries at a Spotsylvania County church.

For that reason, Chesapeake Police detectives notified the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Department’s Child Victim Unit about their investigation into Fleming and the allegations of inappropriate contact with a minor against him dating back to 2019.

Following their investigation, Chesapeake Police charged Fleming with solicitation of child pornography and using communication systems to facilitate offenses involving children.

On May 15, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office charged Fleming with taking indecent liberties with a child. Fleming was served with a warrant and his next court date is set for July 12.

Detectives are continuing their investigation to see if there are any more individuals that may have had inappropriate contact with Mr. Fleming. Anyone with further information can contact our tip line below. should contact investigators at 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822.